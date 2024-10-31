Local

Chinook Pass, Cayuse Pass temporarily close for predicted heavy snowfall

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Snow along SR 410 at the Chinook Pass.

Snow SR 410 at Chinook Pass Snow along SR 410 at the Chinook Pass in 2023. (WSDOT)

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has closed the gates to State Routes 410 and 123, including Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass within Mount Rainier National Park due to potential heavy snowfall.

The area is expected to get an estimated 20 inches of snowfall in the next 24 hours.

WSDOT says the closure is out of an abundance of caution for crews and travelers.

The closure is between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, approximately 12 miles northwest of the summit near the Mount Rainier National Park boundary, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

WSDOT will re-evaluate road and avalanche conditions on Monday, Nov. 4, to determine if both passes will reopen.

