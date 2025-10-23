Chinook and Cayuse passes closing early for winter due to snow forecast, WSDOT says

The Washington State Department of Transportation will close Chinook and Cayuse passes for the winter season at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24, citing an incoming round of snow and deteriorating travel conditions.

The annual closures will take effect earlier than usual this year as crews prepare for wintry weather in the Cascade Mountains.

Both passes are located within Mount Rainier National Park and are known for heavy snowfall and avalanche risk.

Chinook Pass, which sits at 5,430 feet, and Cayuse Pass, at 4,675 feet, will close between Crystal Mountain Boulevard—about 12 miles northwest of the summit near the park boundary—and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

To the south, State Route 123 will close to Stevens Canyon Road.

WSDOT said the decision is based on safety concerns for both maintenance crews and drivers as snow, ice, and limited visibility make the routes increasingly hazardous.

