Chimney fire extinguished at Salish Lodge & Spa near Snoqualmie Falls

Fire crews responded to a chimney fire at Salish Lodge & Spa in Snoqualmie on Tuesday, but the fire was quickly put out and no further spread was reported, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said it was on scene assisting Snoqualmie Fire at the lodge, located at 6501 Railroad Avenue, next to Snoqualmie Falls.

The fire has been extinguished, officials said.

Crews remained on scene checking for any additional extension of the fire within the building.

No injuries or evacuations were reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group