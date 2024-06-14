Child with highly contagious measles virus was at West Seattle clinic

SEATTLE — A child who was infected with measles was at a West Seattle urgent care clinic on Monday, possibly exposing others to the highly contagious virus.

That’s according to officials at Public Health – Seattle & King County, who say the child was at Franciscan Urgent Care – West Seattle while they were infected, but before they had been diagnosed.

Anyone who was at the clinic during the time when the child was there on June 10 may have been exposed. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area.

The time frame for possible exposure at the clinic at 4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Suite 110, is from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The infection likely happened while the child, who was not vaccinated, was traveling outside the U.S.

If you were at the clinic at those times and are not immune to measles, the most likely time you would become sick would be between June 17 to July 1. It may take longer for people who are immuno-compromised to develop symptoms.

Luckily, the vaccination is very good at preventing infection, providing about 97% protection that lasts a lifetime, officials say.

Because most people in our area have been vaccinated, the risk to the public is low. However, if you were at the clinic around the times listed, health officials say you should:

Talk to your doctor to find out if you’ve been vaccinated for measles or have had it previously. If vaccinated, ask your doctor if you had both doses.

Call your doctor immediately if you get sick with a fever or unexplained rash. Do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to tell them you want to be checked for the disease after being exposed to avoid possibly spreading measles to others. You should also limit your contact with others.

In some cases, those who have been exposed can be vaccinated or given medication to prevent sickness.

For more information, visit this link.





