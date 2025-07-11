Child rescued from near-drowning on Silver Lake now recovering out of ICU

EVERETT, Wash. — The 11-year-old who nearly drowned on Silver Lake earlier this week has been taken out of the intensive care unit and is “recovering well,” the Everett Fire Department said in an update.

“The community’s kind sentiments, well-wishes, and support are greatly appreciated. We respectfully request that their privacy be maintained as they continue through the recovery process,” Everett Fire said in a Facebook post.

What happened

The Everett Fire Department (EFD) was called to Thornton Sullivan Park around 3 p.m. on July 8 for reports that a child had fallen off the dock and into the water.

A nearby adult, who was with an unrelated group, noticed that the child had not resurfaced after some time and yelled for help. A family member of the 11-year-old told those responding that the child didn’t know how to swim, EFD wrote in their Facebook post.

Firefighters said a 13-year-old boy swimming nearby dove down to search for the missing 11-year-old.

After several attempts, he found the boy and brought him to the surface, where people were able to pull him onto the dock.

Thankfully, three nurses and other people at the lake were able to do CPR on the 11-year-old immediately.

It’s believed the child was underwater for several minutes.

Aftermath

KIRO 7 spoke with the 13-year-old, Gauge Bryant, who said he didn’t think twice about saving the child.

“I knew I had to get him out. I got him out, and his lips were purple and blue,” Bryant said.

He said he doesn’t consider himself a hero and just wants to make sure the child is okay.

“Gauge’s main concern was about the well-being and status of the child. He expressed a wish to meet him and become friends, which we are happy to help make happen,” Everett Fire said.

As a token of their appreciation, Everett firefighters gave him an EFD t-shirt and a commemorative challenge coin.

“We recognize the actions of everyone involved in this rescue, from those who identified that help was needed, to searching the water for the child, to those who performed bystander CPR until first responders arrived. These acts were heroic and extraordinary across the board. Thank you to everyone who assisted with this incident; your quick actions helped save a child’s life,” Everett Fire wrote.

They also said that this incident underscores the importance of CPR training.

“Being skilled in CPR can make a crucial difference when someone goes into cardiac arrest, greatly boosting a victim’s chances of survival. Knowing how to perform CPR builds confidence, encouraging a person to take action rather than hesitate during emergencies. It is an essential skill that can help save a life,” Everett Fire said.

