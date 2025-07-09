13-year-old boy being called a hero for quick actions in Everett near-drowning

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Firefighters say an 11-year-old boy is recovering after he fell off the Thornton Park dock and got caught underwater for several minutes.

Crews tell us 13-year-old Guage Bryant is to be credited for saving the boy’s life after he selflessly dove under the dock to find the victim.

“I knew I had to get him out. I got him out, and his lips were purple and blue,” Bryant said.

Medics say it happened just before 3 pm Monday.

Bryant tells us he heard a woman screaming for help near the dock, so he ran over to help.

He said when he first went under, he thought he saw something under the dock but the water was dark.

Bryant says he grabbed a pair of goggles, then saw the boy.

“I saw him cradled and my heart started beating immediately, and I was like I’ve got to get him out of here,” Bryant said.

After several attempts, Bryant successfully located the boy and brought him to the surface, where bystanders were able to lift him onto the dock.

“I pushed him up above me and I grabbed him and climbed in the dock as quick as I could and started doing chest compressions before other people started running over,” Bryant said.

Three nurses, along with several other community members, immediately began performing bystander CPR on the child.

Witnesses told medics that the child had been underwater for four to six minutes.

“The Everett Fire Department recognizes the courageous actions of the 13-year-old teen for his bravery, which undoubtedly played a vital role in saving the child’s life.

The quick actions of bystanders also played a crucial role in saving the child’s life. This incident underscores the importance of having CPR training, as it can make a significant difference in critical situations and help ensure the safety of our community, especially around water." -Everett Fire Department

Bryant said he hopes the boy’s family reaches out once he is out of the hospital because he wants to meet him and make sure he is okay.

If you know who the 11-year-old victim is, please reach out to newstips@kiro7.com. We would like to pass your information to Bryant’s family!

Safety Tips from Everett Firefighters:

“Drownings happen quickly, and often they are silent. It only takes a moment. A child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line, or apply sunscreen.”

As you enjoy this beautiful summer weather, please keep these water safety tips in mind:

• Always watch children when they are in or near water, and never leave them unattended, even when a lifeguard is present.

• Designate an official Water Watcher, an adult tasked with supervising children in the water. That should be their only task – they shouldn’t be reading, texting, or playing games on their phone.

• Teach children how to swim.

• Know how and when to use life jackets, especially with children and weak swimmers. Ensure life jackets are Coast Guard-certified, correctly fitted, and worn.

• Never allow anyone to swim alone.

• Don’t drop kids off at the beach unsupervised.

• Learn first aid and CPR.

©2025 Cox Media Group