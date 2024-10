BELLEVUE, Wash. — A child is dead after being struck by a car in Bellevue.

At 8:21 p.m. the Bellevue Police Department was called to the 14100 block of Southeast 4th Street in Bellevue.

When police arrived, they found a car had struck a 3-year-old child.

According to Bellevue police, the 3-year-old has died.

Police are investigating the cause.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





