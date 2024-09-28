Child hospitalized after being hit by school bus in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — A young boy playing with another child has been hospitalized after being hit by a school bus.

Around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was called to the 4800 block of Chico Way Northwest in Bremerton for a car versus pedestrian call.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy injured after being hit by a school bus.

According to deputies, the boy was riding in a cart and was being pulled up a hill by another child when he lost control and let the cart go. The cart rolled down the hill and onto Chico Way Northwest. As the cart entered the road a school bus crashed into the cart with the child inside.

The child was taken to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma for care.

There is no word on how fast the bus was going during the crash but the KCSO is investigating.

Deputies said no kids were on the bus during the crash and no one else was injured.

No information was made available on the condition of the child.

©2024 Cox Media Group