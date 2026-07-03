Police operation targeting child exploitation arrests 21 in Snohomish County

In a press release on Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol announced that they had taken 21 people into custody in Snohomish County as part of an operation to crack down on sexual abuse and the exploitation of children.

According to WSP, since “Operation Guardian” began in August of 2015, the multi-agency operation has been responsible for nearly 400 arrests and the removal of “numerous” children from potentially dangerous situations.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly with our local and federal partners to identify and arrest those who prey on the most vulnerable in our community,” Chief John Batiste of the Washington State Patrol said in the press release. “Protecting children from exploitation is one of the most important responsibilities we have as law enforcement officers, and we will continue to pursue these offenders relentlessly.”

In the statement, the patrol said the crimes primarily investigated by the operation are rape of a child, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, immoral communication with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and illegal gun possession.

WSP also posted a complete list of the suspects arrested during the operation in Snohomish County, along with a statement on its website.

The arrests come after

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