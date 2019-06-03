0 Child escapes serious injury in cougar attack in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A child is safe after escaping serious injury when a cougar tried to attack Saturday in Leavenworth.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the incident happened at dusk in Enchantment Park.

>> RELATED: Seattle man recounts harrowing encounter with a cougar

Enchantment Park is located off of Highway 2 and is on the edge of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

According to The Wenatchee World, it was around 9:15 p.m. when the animal attacked a boy who was in the park with family. The family released their dogs, stopping the attack.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers were called along with local law enforcement agencies to track down the animal.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

People in the area were warned to stay away while dogs and WDFW trailed the animal.

Bryant said the cougar was found and euthanized.

Capt. Mike Jewell, with WDFW, told The Wenatchee World that the boy sustained minor injuries.

Back in March, a British Columbia mother pried open the jaws of one of two cougars that had her 7-year-old son by the arm. She heard a commotion in her backyard, ran to help and pounced on the young male cat attacking her son.

>> RELATED: 7-year-old boy mauled by two cougars in British Columbia

The boy suffered injuries to the head, neck and arm and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, the network reported.

His mother suffered minor injuries to her hand.

Notable cougar attacks that have happened in Washington:

December 1924: Jimmie Fehlhaber, age 13, died in Olema (about 20 miles southeast of Twisp) while trying to run away from a cougar.

June 1977: Cherie Lee O'Neal of Seattle was camping with her husband and two children near Enumclaw. While sunbathing near the Greenwater River, a young male cougar attacked. O'Neal fought the cougar off, but it went after he 4-year-old daughter. O'Neal's husband scared the cougar off, and it was later found and killed.

June 1992: A cougar pounced on a young girl walking inside Lake Wenatachee State Park. Her father knocked the cat off his daughter and cornered it in a tree. State wildlife officials captured it, but later euthanized it.

August 1994: A 5-year-old boy was attacked inside the Olympic National Park near the Dungeness River. The boy's father was able to scare the cougar off by yelling at it.

May 1996: A 28-year-old man was hiking in the Olympic National Park in the Elwah Valley when he was attacked. The man was able to use wrestling moves to fight the cougar, and the animal eventually ran away. The hiker suffered gashes and puncture wounds.

August 1998: A cougar carried Carmen Schrock, 5, off into the woods near Metaline Falls north of Spokane, but she was saved by her family. She survived the attack but died along with four siblings in 2005 in a car accident.

August 1999: A 5-year-0ld boy living near Kettle Falls was dragged off by a cougar. An adult was able to scare the cougar into releasing the boy.

September 2002: A woman jogging at Summit Lake near Olympia was stalked by a cougar. The cougar attacked her one time, slashing her arm, but ran off and was never found.

April 2006: A 59-year-old man was attacked in front of his home in Leavenworth. He was playing fetch with his dog when the cougar emerged from bushes and latched on to the man's leg. The cougar let go and fled the scene. Police tried to find it, but never did.

July 2017: A dog and its owner encountered a cougar while hiking near Cle Elum Lake. The dog confronted the cougar and was killed.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.