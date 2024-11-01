Child dies in Halloween night crash, suspected drunk driver arrested in Everson

A child is dead, and a suspected drunk driver is in jail after a crash on Halloween night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in Whatcom County, and the sheriff’s office says an on-duty deputy witnessed the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, a car with four people inside was turning left from Goodwin Road onto South Pass Road in Everson when an oncoming car smashed into them.

An 11-year-old died, and an 18-year-old was thrown from the car.

At last check, they are in critical condition.

Two other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries.

“My heartfelt condolences to all the families affected by this tragedy,” stated Sheriff Donnell “Tank” Tanksley online. “I am truly proud of the work and dedication of multiple first responder agencies during this difficult time.”

Witnesses told deputies the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

“This loss of life is heart-rending, no child should die this way,” said Deb Slater, WCSO’s Public Information Officer. “We ache for those who experienced this crash and for their loved ones. We hope for their healing.”

The causing driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated and treated for injuries before he was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on charges of Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault.

