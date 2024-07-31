Child believed to be in room with suspect as standoff underway at South Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A standoff is in progress with a suspect who is barricaded inside a South Everett motel room.
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are at the Motel 6 at 224 128th Street.
The suspect, who is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault, is believed to be armed with a child in the room, according to the sheriff’s office.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
We have a news crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.
©2024 Cox Media Group