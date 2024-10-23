Child believed to abducted by his father in 2021 found safely; father arrested in Seattle

SEATTLE — A child who police thought was abducted by his father in 2021 was found safely Wednesday afternoon in Seattle.

According to a press release from the Marysville Police Department, Carlo Ponte, who was reported missing in Marysville in July of 2021 when he was 3 years old, was found Tuesday in Seattle. Carlo is healthy and safe, police said.

Police believed Carlo’s father, Jorge Ponte, took him and didn’t return him to his custodial parent. Jorge was believed to have had Carlo in his care during the three-year period that Carlo was listed as a missing person, police said.

The police department received an anonymous tip in early October that Carlo and Jorge were staying in the north Seattle area. The boy was found with his father.

The department’s Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF) helped find the boy and take Jorge into custody for first-degree custodial interference.

