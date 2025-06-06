Chihuahua missing after crash on I-90 injures driver near MP 21

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A driver crashed into a tree Thursday afternoon on I-90 west near milepost 21, leaving the driver injured and a chihuahua missing.

“Call if you see this little pup,” Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said.

First responders arrived quickly and took the driver to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

This is a one car / tree collision WB 90 near milepost 21. Driver transported with injuries. One chihuahua still missing. Call if you see this little pup. pic.twitter.com/Zxn0UxKBrb — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 5, 2025

