Chihuahua missing after crash on I-90 injures driver near MP 21

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
Tree collision WB 90 near milepost 21 (Photo: Trooper Rick Johnson) (Photo: Trooper Rick Johnson)
A driver crashed into a tree Thursday afternoon on I-90 west near milepost 21, leaving the driver injured and a chihuahua missing.

“Call if you see this little pup,” Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said.

First responders arrived quickly and took the driver to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

