Chief Barnes labels Aurora Avenue strip club a chronic nuisance

SEATTLE — A nightclub located on Aurora Avenue North was declared a chronic nuisance property after a Seattle Police investigation.

In a blotter post on Friday, Police Chief Son Barnes said the investigation found several instances of illegal activity at Club Dollhouse.

The city sent the club a chronic nuisance declaration letter to the business and property owners on Dec. 8.

An investigation was started after SPD received numerous complaints.

Some of the complaints mentioned underage dancers at the club, sexual exploitation, prostitution, and illegal alcohol sales.

During their investigation, they found not only illegal sales of alcohol and sexual exploitation but also two guns sitting out in the open on a couch.

A chronic nuisance declaration requires the business to address public safety issues; otherwise, the city will fine them $500 per day.

The property owner could also be fined $25,000.

“Business owners who turn a blind eye to criminal activity and human trafficking are not welcome in Seattle,” Chief Barnes said. “By declaring this business a chronic nuisance, we are sending a clear message to this and other businesses that they face real consequences.”

©2025 Cox Media Group