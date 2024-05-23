Chickens escape out of semi-truck onto NB I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — Drivers were asked to use caution on I-5 heading northbound Thursday morning after reports that chickens had escaped onto the highway.

Trooper Rick Johnson sent out the “#ChickenAlert” around 7:45 a.m., saying that the fowl had escaped out of a semi-truck onto the highway just north of Olive Street.

All of the chickens were originally believed to be back in the trailer and secured, however, a later statement by Trooper Johnson found that apparently, the chickens could still escape and a ladder was going to be needed to fix the problem.

The driver of the semi-truck was standing guard to make sure the chickens were corralled if they escaped.

Drivers were asked to use extreme caution through the area.

As of 8:45 a.m., no update has been given on the securing of the semi-truck or the chickens.

#ChickenAlert NB I-5 just north of Olive. Troopers are with a semi that had chickens escaping. All fowl believed to be back in the trailer and secured. Use caution through the area. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 23, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group