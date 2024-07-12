Chicken sandwich causes car to flip in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — It turned out to be a very bad day for a man who dropped his chicken sandwich in his car.

Vancouver, Washington police said he reached for the sandwich, crashed into a light pole, and rolled his car over.

Some of us have been tempted to do the same thing: go to a fast-food drive-through, get our food, and drop something on the mat. We want to reach for it right then. This should be a lesson in parking the car before recovering your food.

In this case, the driver flipped his vehicle, the Vancouver Police Department said in a July 10 Facebook post.

“Yes, that is 100% what actually happened,” police said

Police responded to the incident at about 10:25 p.m. and found the man with minor injuries and no signs of impairment, police spokesperson Kim Kapp told McClatchy News.

The 46-year-old man wasn’t cited for distracted driving but his insurance information was collected, Kapp said.

“There are many forms of distracted driving, so please put the phone down and don’t reach for the sandwich on the floor!” police said in the post.

There has been no word on whether the man ended up eating the chicken sandwich.

