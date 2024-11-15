Chewy Claus teams up with Best Friends Animal Society for free pet adoptions and holiday cheer

This year Chewy, Inc. will be working with Best Friends Animal Society to connect people with free pet adoptions across the country.

‘Chewy Claus’ is a letter-writing campaign that allows people, on behalf of their pets, across the US to send letters with their wishes.

Chewy plans to donate one pound of food to their non-profit partners, up to 600 pounds.

Chewy wrote in a press release, “Pets can also defer their holiday gift and instead ask Chewy Claus to send an extra pound of food to pets in need.”

The program has been active since 2022 and has resulted in more than 500 thousand sending letters to Chewy Claus.

But this year, Chewy Claus will help pets find homes with free pet adoptions from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

“Chewy Claus is dedicated to spreading joy during the happiest time of the year,” said Orlena Yeung, Chief Brand Officer at Chewy. “When we received thousands of letters from pets asking for homes, we knew we had to help. There’s no better way to celebrate the season than by uniting pets with loving families—whether they’re first-time pet parents or welcoming a furry friend back home.”

Best Friends Animal Society is a national animal welfare organization whose goal is to end the euthanization of dogs and cats in all shelters and to provide free adoptions across the country.

“As we head into the winter holidays, shelters and rescue organizations across the country are filled with adoptable dogs and cats that deserve loving homes,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “Adoption is the most important step everyone can take to save the lives of shelter pets, and free adoption initiatives like this from Chewy Claus make it that much easier for people to consider bringing home a new best friend. We can’t think of a better time of year than the holiday season to make a pet’s wish for a loving home come true.”

To find a partner or rescue organization, click here.

Click here to send a letter to Chewy Claus.

