Chelan County man arrested after assaulting deputies

CASHMERE, Wash. — A little after 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, deputies from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who had been assaulted at a Chevron gas station in Cashmere.

The caller told deputies that the assault victim did not appear to be injured but that he was inside his apartment “throwing things and yelling.”

When deputies arrived, they approached the man on a lawn outside the apartment building. According to the Sheriff’s office in a Facebook post Saturday, he used racial slurs towards the officers and grabbed one officer by the neck.

The office says that deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation before the man attempted to grab a deputy. Two deputies restrained the man on the ground.

In the post, the office says that while the deputies were detaining the man, a woman they refer to as his mother came out of their apartment and attempted to pepper-spray officers as they held her son down.

Additional units were called to the scene and both the man and his mother were arrested. They have been booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center Saturday evening.

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