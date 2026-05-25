Chelan Co. government networks hacked by malware, impact unclear

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Chelan County Emergency Management issued a warning to residents and government employees that their systems were hit with malware.

CCEM said the hack impacts “all departments within Chelan County government.”

“As a precaution, we have shut down our network, computers and telephone system across all departments. Our IT department is working closely with our security partners to bring the system back up; however, we have no timeline on when this will happen,” CCEM wrote on Facebook.

The malware was detected around 10 a.m. on May 24 by county IT staff.

It’s unclear what the extent or scope of the malware attack was, or if any personal data was compromised.

Residents can expect an update on Tuesday.

If you have an emergency, you can call Rivercom 911.

CCEM said the attack and system shutdown should not slow the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s response to calls.

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