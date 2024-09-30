Check your lottery tickets! Two $10,000 prizes remain unclaimed

Washington’s Lottery is asking players to double-check their lottery tickets.

There are two $10,000 Match 4 prizes that are expiring next month.

One ticket was purchased in Marysville at the WinCo Foods on 116th Street Northeast. It expires on October 22.

The other ticket was purchased in Graham at the Safeway on 224th Street East. It expires on October 27.

Players hoping to claim their prize should check their ticket and collect their winnings at one of the regional offices of Washington’s Lottery. Prizes may be claimed any time before 5 p.m. the day that the ticket expires.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices located in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, Tri-Cities and Vancouver.

