Check out these concerts coming to Everett’s Waterfront Place this summer

EVERETT, Wash. — Who’s ready to rock? Port of Everett’s Waterfront Place kicks off its string of summer concerts this week.

Music at the Marina

Everett Music Initiative is the nonprofit that has been organizing the Music at the Marina event for over a decade.

There will be nine free concerts this summer. The genres range from classic hits to yacht rock and Pacific Northwest country.

The concerts are every Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year’s lineup:

July 2: Cloud Cover (80s & 90s Alt Rock Tribute)

July 9: Nite Wave (80s New Wave Tribute)

July 16: Santa Poco (Twang & Country)

July 23: The Little Lies (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

July 30: Moxie (Feel Good Funk / R&B)

August 6: Point of Sail (Yacht Rock Tribute)

August 13: Victims of Love (Tribute to The Eagles)

August 20: Antwane Tyler (Pacific Northwest Country)

August 27: Queen mother (Tribute to the Music of Queen)

Rock the Boat

A two-night ticketed event of music is also returning to the Port of Everett this summer: Rock the Boat. It’ll take place on July 17 and 18 at Boxcar Park.

You must be 21 years or older to attend. In addition to the music, there will be a beer garden and food trucks at the event. No coolers or outside alcohol are allowed. General Admission ticket holders are welcome to bring a chair or blanket to be placed in the GA section. You can purchase tickets here.

Friday, July 17

3:30- Gates

5:30- Andy Griggs

7:00- Little Texas

8:30- Pam Tillis

Saturday, July 18

3:30- Gates

5:30- Deep Blue Something

7:00- Marcy Playground

8:30- Everclear

Puget Sound Steel Drums

The Port of Everett is also hosting its fourth annual Puget Sound Steel Drums series this summer.

Visitors can enjoy music from Robert De Freitas of Panessence on Fridays in August, starting on the 7th.

Listen for songs from Bob Marley, Jimmy Buffet, Sade and more between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Port’s Pacific Rim Plaza near Hotel Indigo.

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