Check out Salt & Straw’s creepy concoctions for spooky season

SEATTLE, Wash. — I scream, you scream, we’re all screaming over Salt & Straw’s Halloween ice cream.

The Pacific Northwest-based dessert shop just released the following five bone-chilling flavors for the spooky season:

🍫 The Great Candycopia: Salted butterscotch ice cream with Kit-Kats, Reese’s, Snickers, and Heath bars mixed in.

🎃 Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread: Pumpkin spiced ice cream, pumpkin bread, and whipped cream cheese frosting.

🦗 Creepy Crawly Critters: Matcha ice cream with chocolate-covered crickets and toffee-brittle mealworms.

👻 Essence of Ghost: Scotch-infused sherbet and dark chocolate ice cream.

🌽 Blackberry Tamales (v): Coconut blackberry sherbet with masa curd pudding and cornbread crumble.

Salt & Straw has stores in Seattle’s Ballard and Capitol Hill neighborhoods as well as Totem Lake and Vancouver.

©2024 Cox Media Group