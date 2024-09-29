Check out Salt & Straw’s creepy concoctions for spooky season

SEATTLE, Wash. — I scream, you scream, we’re all screaming over Salt & Straw’s Halloween ice cream.
The Pacific Northwest-based dessert shop just released the following five bone-chilling flavors for the spooky season:
🍫 The Great Candycopia: Salted butterscotch ice cream with Kit-Kats, Reese’s, Snickers, and Heath bars mixed in.
🎃 Jack o’ Lantern Pumpkin Bread: Pumpkin spiced ice cream, pumpkin bread, and whipped cream cheese frosting.
🦗 Creepy Crawly Critters: Matcha ice cream with chocolate-covered crickets and toffee-brittle mealworms.
👻 Essence of Ghost: Scotch-infused sherbet and dark chocolate ice cream.
🌽 Blackberry Tamales (v): Coconut blackberry sherbet with masa curd pudding and cornbread crumble.
Salt & Straw has stores in Seattle’s Ballard and Capitol Hill neighborhoods as well as Totem Lake and Vancouver.
