Cheaper alternatives to $100+ stadium parking lots for Mariners Game 3 at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — Heading to Wednesday’s Mariners playoff game? Here’s how to avoid paying stadium parking prices.

With ticket prices already high and lots near the stadium costing more than $100, one SODO business is offering a cheaper deal and shuttle service to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS).

“I’m not going to pay $120. I can park for free here, so that’s a big savings,” said Pete Mascaro, a Mariners fan.

The Shop Club Seattle in SODO is offering a cost-effective alternative for fans.

Members like Mascaro park for free. Non-members can still hop in on the game day deal.

“$40 gets you parking in the lot, gets you a shuttle ride for everyone in your car. The bigger your car, the more money you save,” said Matthew Lysen.

Lysen is the front desk manager for The Shop Club Seattle. He says if you street park near the The Shop Club Seattle, you can pay $10 for a one-way shuttle ride. The walk back is just about 15 minutes from T-Mobile Park.

If you’re planning to ditch the car, fans can also opt for public transportation to avoid parking fees altogether.

Sound Transit encourages the use of:

Link Light Rail

King County Metro buses

Sounder Game Train (operating from Everett to Lakewood)

Game 3 of the ALCS is set to start at 5:08 PM Wednesday.

