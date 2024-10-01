Chase suspect dies in Everett crash after T-boning innocent teenage driver

EVERETT, Wash. — New details have emerged in a Washington State Patrol police chase that ended in a deadly crash.

An innocent teenager was injured after being T-boned by the suspect. This all happened at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol says a trooper tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over and took off.

The chase came to a deadly end in Everett’s Riverside neighborhood about six minutes away.

“The car sat right here,” said William Olsen. “The man was lying right there.”

That is the grisly scene neighbor William Olsen came out to Sunday night, the fatal end of a police chase, practically on his doorstep.

“Right at my door,” said Olsen. “Yeah.”

According to Everett Police, a Washington State Trooper spotted a man doing something illegal and tried to pull him over on Highway 2 trestle. The suspect, who a family friend says is around 50 years old, took off and the trooper gave chase.

When the man got into the Riverside neighborhood, he T-boned a teenage driver, lost control, and crashed through a small stand of bushes.

“We can confirm that the driver of the suspect vehicle was the person that was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Everett Police Officer CJ Hawley.

Officer Hawley says the driver was known to law enforcement.

“Based off the background information that I have, he did have a criminal record and was actively fleeing to avoid ongoing criminal investigation,” said Hawley. “I don’t know about a warrant. But he was doing things that would have resulted in arrest at the time of the traffic stop.”

This is the second fatal crash, and the third crash in all, following a police chase in Western Washington in the past three weeks.

Just last week, four people were injured when they were struck by a 24-year-old woman driving a stolen pickup truck in West Olympia, and on September 7th, a 70-year-old woman visiting family from Georgia was killed in Lacey when another fleeing female driver struck the vehicle she was in head-on.

As for the teenager who was struck, neighbors say she is just 17 years old, and that her mother was called to the scene, trying desperately to console her. She luckily only suffered minor injuries.

Everett police are leading this investigation because it involves the State Patrol. KIRO 7 will continue to update this story with new developments.

