Charging battery pack likely cause of Bellevue fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Fire Department (BFD) says a battery pack plugged in to charge was the likely cause of a fire at a home in Bellevue’s Newport neighborhood on Tuesday night.

At around 7:30 p.m., crews got to the home and found flames in a back bedroom.

Everyone inside the home and the family cat were able to get out, BFD says.

Firefighters believe a battery pack charging on a bed was the likely cause of the fire.

In a post on Facebook, BFD says the fire could have been worse if the bedroom door hadn’t been closed.

Belleve Fire reminds residents of a few tips, including: don’t leave electronic devices charging on flammable surfaces, and closing your doors can slow the spread of a fire in your home.

©2026 Cox Media Group