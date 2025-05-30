Charges dropped for teen accused of stabbing, killing mom’s boyfriend; deemed justifiable homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — Murder charges have been dropped for a Tacoma teen accused of stabbing his mother’s boyfriend during a fight.

In late April, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for the alleged incident that resulted in the death of his mother’s 23-year-old boyfriend.

The teen’s mother told police that during the argument, her boyfriend assaulted her, and then her son stepped in.

According to court documents, the son said the following to officers when he was in custody:

“He said he was asleep and was mad when he got woken up by the victim,” Minion stated. “He then went in and told the victim to ‘shut up.’ (He) then said he got scared and grabbed a knife. The victim then grabbed him and pushed him into his bedroom. (The teenage suspect) said he thought the victim had hurt his mom. He also stated that the victim threatened to knock him out.”

A woman named Tara, whose child lives near the family, said the couple is often heard arguing.

“They’ve been hearing them screaming, fighting, door slamming, like, since he (the 23-year-old man) moved in six months ago, so this wasn’t just today,” she told KIRO 7 News on April 30.

Pierce County Detective Courteney Bealko said in court documents that the teen told arresting officers that he did not intend to cause harm.

On May 29, the charge against him was dismissed by prosecutors, who determined the case was a “justifiable homicide.”

“We are thankful this case can finally be closed, and this young man can move forward with love and support from his family and community,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

