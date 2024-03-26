Ceremony, memorial mark 10 years since 43 killed in massive Oso landslide

OSO, Wash. — It was a day of sorrow, ceremony and strength as people in Snohomish County marked ten years since the Oso landslide.

It was the deadliest slide in US history, killing 43 people and destroying nearly 50 homes on Mar. 22, 2014, at 10:37 a.m.

A permanent memorial to the victims now stands at the site of the slide. It’s got several key structures inside, including displays discussing details of the slide and its victims. There is also a large tower in the middle with butterflies etched in the metal to represent the 43 victims of the Oso slide.

John Hadaway lost his brother, Steve Hadaway, to the slide. Since then, he’s worked to make sure the memorial was built.

“It’s been a journey, so he’s missed every day. Not a day goes by, not a minute goes by that he’s not thought of. This is for him,” said Hadaway.

Hadaway had hoped for a day when a true memorial would stand for his brother and all of those lost to the Oso slide. His hope, along with his vision and his love for his brother Steve endures. So does a relationship with Anita Arnum, a member of the FEMA taskforce that helped in Oso 10 years ago. John Hadaway says Arnum is now family, forged through tragedy.

Arnum was at the ceremony with John Hadaway to mark ten years since the Oso slide.

“It just happened, he’s a special person…it’s a very special bond we created, and ever since we came out here it was quite a community effort,” said Arnum.

John Hadaway also said his simple thanks to those who helped often feels inadequate.

“All you have is thank you. Thank you’s nothing! They were out here for everybody – the goal was for everybody to come home,” he said.

Hadaway showed us the tree dedicated to his brother Steve, and while it is a lovely setting, John Hadaway always felt like more was needed.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, more came to the memorial that stands in Oso that also played host to the remembrance ceremony marking 10 years.

Richard Burke, a former Lieutenant with the Bellevue Fire Department, was in search teams in Oso, and also attended the memorial.

“Everybody really came together and was focused on taking care of the community, making sure that we did a good job…the size of the site was overwhelming, initially,” said Burke.

Former Bellevue firefighter recalls Oso landslide response

Burke spent weeks in Oso and remembers the experience vividly.

“530, the road that you see here, was buried under 25 feet of material. When it came down, it picked up the river and kinda sloshed to the other side…one of the highlights of my career in the fire service was to be within this community,” said Burke.

Arlington Mayor Don Vanney also remembers the events of 10 years ago; the city’s utility trucks and more taking the long way to Darrington.

He choked up remembering two donors who drove hours simply to offer responders gear.

“Excuse me – this elderly couple from Portland, Ore., came in with their chainsaws knowing the loggers were using up their chainsaws – all the way from Portland, donated them up there,” said Vanney.

Oso Strong was the phrase made firm after so many lives were lost. For John Hadaway, the memorial has been a labor of love and loss for his brother and all the others.

“He’s not here, so (those) who knew him knew who he was – God, he’s just missed,” said Hadaway.

