Centralia, Chehalis officers arrest armed robbery suspect

Centralia and Chehalis police officers arrested a man accused of robbing a convenience store on Saturday.

Around 9:15 a.m., a man went into a convenience store in the 1000 bock of Ellsbury Street. The man allegedly lifted his shirt, showed the cashier he had a gun in his waistband and demanded money.

The man left the store without taking anything and drove away in a light-colored Saturn. Centralia officers identified a possible suspect who lived at apartments in the 2200 block of Southwest Salsbury Avenue. Officers asked the Chehalis Police Department to check the apartments and they found the man’s car.

Centralia and Chehalis officers, with a Centralia K9, surrounded the man’s apartment and waited for Centralia detectives to arrive.

The 42-year-old man from Chehalis was taken into custody at his apartment.

He was arrested for first-degree robbery and first-degree extortion and booked into the Lewis County Jail.

Centralia detectives served a search warrant at the man’s apartment and found multiple guns.

Centralia police said no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Centralia Police Detective Sergeant Dave Clary at (360) 330-7680, or Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.

©2024 Cox Media Group