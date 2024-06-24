Local

Central and South American ‘honey bear’ found at Yakima rest stop

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

A kinkajou was found at a rest stop in Yakima this weekend, and the Washington State Department of Transportation wants to know if its yours.

The kinkajou is a tropical rainforest mammal related to raccoons and is native to Central and South America.

It’s usually not seen by humans because of its nocturnal habits, but according to photos posted by WSDOT, this “friendly” animal was hanging on a post at the east Selah Creek Rest Area.

He was rescued by the Department of Fish & Wildlife, and WSDOT does not know whether he was left there or escaped.

