Caution advisory issued at Spanaway Lake due to toxic algae

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Health officials in Pierce County are urging people at Spanaway Lake to watch out for toxic algae.

On Wednesday, Tacoma-Pierce County Health issued a toxic algae caution advisory, urging people to avoid areas of the lake or stay out of the water, if they see algae.

“This is the time when algae is naturally growing. The sunnier, calmer conditions do promote that – that is why we see higher concentrations of algae during this time,” said Lindsay Tuttle, an environmental health specialist.

The algae bloom looks like a kind of pea soup scum and can make people and pets very sick.

If ingested, it can cause muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea.

“The guard told us about the toxicity and I said I wasn’t here to swim anyway, but I’m not gonna ever let my dog in because she might drink it and her health is more important than mine,” said Tim Weymouth, a lake visitor.

But others say they’re not worried – still getting in the water, even with little kids.

“They’re crazy. Take it home to their dogs or the kids – they put them in danger,” said Collette Bishop, a Spanaway resident.

Health officials are telling people, if they see algae: don’t swim, wade, waterski or fish.

Don’t drink lake water and keep pets and livestock away.

Also, algae can move – so when in doubt, stay out.

“We want to educate folks, but knowing people are still potentially going to get in the water, especially on a hot day, we want to make sure they can make the best judgement call for themselves and their families – but always avoid areas of visible algae,” said Tuttle.

Health officials will test again next week.

Learn more about water advisories in Pierce County here.

They say they like to see at least two weeks of no visible algae throughout the lake before lifting the advisory.

