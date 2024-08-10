Caught on Video: Thieves hit Redmond cannabis shop for the fourth time in less than a year

REDMOND, Wash. — Eight thieves had quite the Thursday morning, slamming their way in Redmond cannabis shop.

Employees with ‘Hashtag Cannabis’ says thefts continue to plague their store, draining their funds and their patience.

“Just so much sadness that our business has been targeted yet again, when we know this is preventable,” says Christine Bryant-Darling an employee with Hashtag Cannabis.

After four ‘smash and grab’ thefts in less than a year, Bryant-Darling says they are fed up. Employees believe a solution is clear: bollards, to prevent cars from slamming into their business to steal their products.

“We have stores in Seattle, one in Everett. They don’t get hit with these types of crimes because they have bollards in front of them,” says Bryant-Darling.

She told KIRO 7 they’ve tried to work with the City of Redmond to get barriers installed, on their own dime. But Bryant-Darling says their permit requests are repeatedly denied.

A spokesperson with the city, tells KIRO 7 there are reasons why bollards aren’t an option, writing: ‘The City received a request to install bollards. However, it cannot, nor can it allow Hashtag to install them on their own, for two reasons:

1. Currently, there are no codes that allow the City of Redmond to install bollards on public sidewalks because sidewalks need to be ADA accessible. Additionally, the corner where the business is located is not large enough for bollards to be erected. 2. The area where the business is located has power, utility, and fiber lines running underneath the sidewalk. Installation of bollards there could disrupt power to local businesses.’

“ADA access is absolutely paramount. We would never want to impede anybody’s access to the sidewalk, to our storefront,” says Bryant-Darling, in response to the city. “But I can’t help but think – there are trees here, there are poles here. What can we make work?”

This spring, the city installed planters in front of Hashtag Cannabis, an attempt to bridge the gap and help the local business.

But they were no match for Thursday’s thieves. Surveillance video shows the group of criminals work together to roll the planter out of the way, so a car can drive onto the sidewalk and through the front of Hashtag Cannabis.

Employees estimate that the thieves then stole nearly $10,000 in cannabis products. They left behind thousands more in damage. Bryant-Darling says this cycle of crime is not sustainable for their business.

“We fully accept that we’re in the industry that we’re in. There are risks. Our staff accepts there are risks when we take on this work, we simply need the City of Redmond to work with us on finding a solution,” says Bryant-Darling.

A spokesperson from the city tells KIRO 7, ‘The City spoke with the business owner on the day of the latest incident, Thursday Aug. 8, to discuss the matter and remains committed to working with them to find a solution.’

Redmond police says no arrests have been made in this incident.

