Caught on camera: Suspect arrested during drive-by shooting in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A 21-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with a drive-by shooting in Pioneer Square, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

The 21-year-old man was identified after a nearby Tesla recorded the shooting.

Police say that the suspect was seen crouching behind a car and shooting at around 1:37 a.m.

He was seen leaving in a white Mercedes-Benz Sedan.

Police were able to locate the shooter an hour later after talking to a security guard who said he saw the suspect and the car.

The suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail for drive-by shooting and illegal gun possession charges.

Two cars were also seized as part of an investigation.

SPD says that if you have any information about this shooting to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

