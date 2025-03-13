Caught on camera: Snohomish Sheriff catches man fleeing on foot

EVERETT, Wash. — Bodycam released on Thursday by the Snohomish Sheriff’s Office shows officers catching a man who immediately ran from them in Everett.

A sheriff’s deputy saw a group of people loitering in a motel parking lot, one man started to run and the officer followed.

After a quick pursuit, the officer caught the man and found he had fentanyl, meth, a large sum of money, scales, and packaging materials, according to a Facebook post.

Officers say he also had an active warrant from the Department of Corrections.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office said he was booked for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

