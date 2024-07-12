Case of mother, daughter shot to death on Granite Falls-area trail remains unsolved after 18 years

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case in which a mother and daughter were killed on a Snohomish County trail 18 years ago.

Mary Cooper, 56, and her daughter, 27-year-old Susanna Stodden, were murdered on July 11, 2006, while hiking on the Pinnacle Lake Trail near Granite Falls.

They had left their home early that morning and were both later found shot to death on the trail.

The Pinnacle Lake Trail is located in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest off the Mountain Loop Highway, east of Granite Falls and Verlot.

Anyone with information or tips related to the investigation is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 425-388-3845.

