Cartel leader’s reported killing sparks violence in Puerto Vallarta, strands WA travelers

Violence continued to grip western Mexico on Monday after the reported killing of the country’s most powerful drug cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” triggering arson attacks, flight cancellations, and shelter-in-place orders in popular tourist destinations.

In the resort city of Puerto Vallarta, dramatic scenes unfolded throughout the day as multiple cars in a Costco parking lot were engulfed in flames. Images circulating online showed buses and vehicles burned out along major roadways, with thick black smoke rising over parts of the city.

“Seattle’s Morning News” co-anchor, Charlie Harger, was in the Mexican resort town just days ago on a cruise vacation. The same areas where they walked and shopped are now the scene of car fires, explosions, and deadly attacks.

“I had conversations with cab drivers. Both of them brought up the cartels and how cartels don’t like tourists to be hassled or hurt, and this really kind of rips that away,” Harger explained. “It really makes you think if they can’t keep you safe now, how do things change in the future? It’s just incredibly sad.”

The airport in Puerto Vallarta is closed for now, according to local reports, stranding travelers and prompting airlines to cancel flights. Departures from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Puerto Vallarta and the nearby state capital, Guadalajara, have been canceled one after another. Guadalajara, typically a bustling metropolitan center, appeared unusually quiet Monday as security concerns mounted.

Puerto Vallarta is a popular vacation destination this time of year for families from the Pacific Northwest. It is unclear how many Americans remain stranded in the region or whether evacuation efforts will be organized. There is no immediate word on when the airport will reopen or when travelers, including those from Washington, will be able to return home.

