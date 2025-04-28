Car rear-ends motorcyclist, then runs them over in Thurston County

SCOTT LAKE, Wash. — In a serious road rage incident on Saturday, a driver in Scott Lake hit a motorcyclist who was sent onto the windshield of their car, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) posted on Facebook.

After the driver slammed on the brakes, the rider slid off the car, and the driver proceeded to run them over and dragged the motorcycle a few hundred feet before getting out of the car and running on foot, TSCO said.

Following an hour-long search, a deputy with a K9 found the driver running down the street. Dashcam posted by the sheriff’s office shows the driver getting arrested before being charged with DUI, vehicular assault, and felony hit and run.

They were also booked for a previous domestic violence case from 2024.

