Car fire blocks lanes on Auburn freeway during evening commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — A car fire blocked all lanes on the eastbound State Route 18 on-ramp from southbound State Route 167 in Auburn on Monday afternoon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) told drivers to prepare for delays and seek alternate routes.

By 6 p.m., WSDOT informed commuters that the on-ramp had been cleared and was fully reopened.

