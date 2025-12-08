Car ends up partially submerged in Snohomish River; driver treated for minor injuries

Snohomish County Fire District 4 said a car ended up partially submerged in the Snohomish River on Monday, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were called to the 4600 block of Riverview Road in Snohomish, where they found the vehicle in the water flooded up to the seats.

Firefighters said the car was not completely underwater, which helped responders reach the driver more quickly.

Snohomish County Fire District 4 transported the patient to a hospital in Monroe.

Officials thanked Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue for assisting at the scene, noting that joint training between agencies helps them respond effectively during incidents like this.

Snohomish Fire later confirmed the incident was not weather related.

