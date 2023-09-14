Car crashes into South Seattle pot shop in apparent burglary

SEATTLE — A car crashed into a Seattle cannabis shop early Thursday in an apparent burglary.

That has not been confirmed by Seattle Police, but we’re waiting to hear back.

Video from outside the Seattle Cannabis Co. on Rainier Avenue South near South Othello Street shows damage to the front of the store with crumbling bricks and parts of a roll-up door, car parts and debris on the ground outside.

The car used to crash into the shop was towed away, but its entire bumper was left behind.

We spoke with a woman nearby. She said that around 3 a.m., she saw police activity there.

A look into the shop from a window showed there was damage inside and products in disarray.

This story is developing.

