Car crashes into Mountlake Terrace cannabis store in apparent burglary

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Police are investigating an apparent smash-and-grab burglary at a Snohomish County cannabis store.

It happened at Rainier Cannabis in Mountlake Terrace on 64th Avenue West, next door to the Crazy Moose Casino.

A car was used to crash into the storefront. A Hyundai was towed away before our news crew arrived.

A stolen car is often used in these types of burglaries.

The store’s owner told us the same type of crime has happened at the store four times in the last three months.

Cannabis businesses across Western Washington have been repeatedly targeted by burglars this year.

A top concern of dispensary owners has been an inability to access traditional banking, which means marijuana shops tend to have more cash on hand than other businesses.

Dispensary owners have repeatedly asked lawmakers to increase consequences for those convicted of burglaries at marijuana shops.

©2024 Cox Media Group