Car crashes into Lynnwood home garage

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A car ended up wedged inside a home garage during a crash in Lynnwood on Wednesday.

Luckily, nobody was hurt, firefighters say.

Firefighters, including members of South County Fire’s Technical Rescue Team, responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m.

While the garage is significantly damaged, the living area of the home is ok, according to rescue technicians who evaluated the home.

Firefighters confirmed that no one was home during the crash.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause.

