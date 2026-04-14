Seattle’s last butcher shop in Capitol Hill is on the chopping block

SEATTLE — One Seattle neighborhood’s last butcher shop is on the chopping block.

The owner of Rain Shadow Meats says his lease is expiring and the landlord has chosen not to allow him to re-sign.

The business has been in Melrose Market in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for almost 16 years.

“Almost two years ago, I was given the choice of a one - or two‑year lease. I chose the two‑year option and have been actively looking for a new space ever since,” Russell Flint shared in a video on the shop’s Instagram. “I’ve tried to leave it up to the universe and allow things to play out. During this time, I’ve looked at many spaces and will continue to do so—either until we find the right new home or until the doors close for the last time.”

As of right now, the shop’s last day open in the Melrose Market will be December 23. Until then, Rain Shadow Meats will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This business has been more of a struggle than a path to prosperity, but we have survived. That is entirely because of you—our customers. I also would not be here without the amazing staff who have stood behind the counter over the years,” Flint shared.

He says to stay tuned for updates on a new space and what’s next for the butcher shop.

©2026 Cox Media Group