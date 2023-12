SEATTLE — A Capitol Hill favorite is calling it quits.

The owners of Blotto Pizza said on Instagram that this week will be their last.

The highly acclaimed pizza shop was featured in a New York Times article in October.

It was titled, “The 25 best restaurants in Seattle right now.”

The shop’s Instagram post said the landlords are selling the building.

This week they’re selling only slices “all week long to get pizza in as many of y’all’s faces as possible.”

