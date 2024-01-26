Capitol Hill restaurants close amid safety concerns

CAPITOL HILL, Wash. — Several restaurants in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhoods have all announced plans to close down.

In the last month, Blotto Pizza on 12th Avenue, Rancho Bravo on East Pine Street, 8 Oz Burger, and CO on Broadway have announced closures.

Kevin Chung who owns 8 Oz Burger told KIRO 7 they’ve stuck it out through the good and the bad on Broadway, but now it’s time for them to make a change.

He says the main reason the restaurant is closing is the rising costs of labor and rental in Seattle combined with increasing safety concerns.

Chung specifically mentioned window smashing and graffiti along the storefronts.

Even though some restaurant owners on Capitol Hill are fed up, others are taking the opportunity to start something new.

Tecto’s Tacos plans to replace Rancho Bravo once it is officially closed.

