Capitol Hill Block Party releases 2026 lineup

SEATTLE — Ready to dance?

Capitol Hill Block Party is returning for its 28th year!

The summer festival will be held over three days, August 7-9, in the heart of Seattle’s Pike/Pine corridor.

The lineup features big names in pop, indie rock, and dance music, with headliners MUNA, Disco Lines, and Wet Leg.

Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP) 2026 will once again be a 21+ event as the festival works to “optimize the footprint across the Pike/Pine corridor and deliver an elevated fan experience.”

CHBP will host over 100+ musical performances across indoor and outdoor venues, with more than half of the 2026 lineup hailing from Seattle.

Some other notable acts include Parcels, Magdalena Bay, a Tinashe DJ set, Trixie Mattel (DJ set), Zack Fox, and Amber Mark.

Three-day General Admission passes and VIP passes are available now. Additional ticket types, including single-day passes, will be released in the coming months.

To find more artists, FAQs, and tickets, visit: capitolhillblockparty.com

©2026 Cox Media Group