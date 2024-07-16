Cannon explodes, sends man to the hospital in Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A 41-year-old man was airlifted for injuries he suffered after a cannon he loaded exploded in Port Orchard.

On Sunday, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies answered calls about an injury caused by an explosion in the 5300 block of Southeast Sedgwick Road.

According to eyewitness reports to deputies, the man loaded gunpowder and a paperweight into a cannon and lit the gunpowder. The subsequent explosion injured one of the victim’s hands.

According to deputies, the cannon was a replica and not designed to be fired.

The man was airlifted and taken to Harborview Medical Center for care.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Details of the case were sent to detectives and prosecutors for further investigation.

