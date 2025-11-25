Canadian waterproof shoe company opening first U.S. store at Bellevue Square

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A Canadian shoe brand is set to open in Bellevue Square next month.

Vessi, known for waterproof walking shoes with its Dyma-tex technology, is moving into an approximate 1,200-square-foot space on the second level of Bellevue Square. The store is expected to open in late December. Vessi is taking over the space previously occupied by Trophy Cupcakes.

“The Pacific Northwest region has supported us for years. Opening a brick-and-mortar store in Washington is the natural next step because we share the same climate and the same habits,” co-founder and CEO Andy Wang said in the store’s announcement. “People in this region know rain as well as we do, and they understand how important it is to have footwear performs without adding complexity.”

This store will be the first physical store in the U.S. The brand stated that Seattle’s rainy reputation makes this a perfect fit for its U.S. debut. Vessi currently operates three stores in Canada.

Vessi was founded in 2017 in Vancouver and, after a successful Kickstarter launch a year later, became an international brand.

Its shoes typically range from $145 to $190, while the store is expected to carry other apparel, such as jackets, athleisure wear, and accessories, including bags, gloves, and socks.

