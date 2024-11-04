Camp Casey sold to YMCA of Snohomish County

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — After almost 70 years of ownership, Seattle Pacific University (SPU) announced it’s selling its Camp Casey Conference Center and the Fort Casey Inn on Whidbey Island to the YMCA of Snohomish County.

The organization says it plans to use the property for day camps, youth sports, and leadership programs, and to serve the community through environmental education programs, retreats, conferences, summer overnight camps, and special events.

“A facility like Camp Casey is more than just a location; it’s a tool to create tomorrow’s changemakers and deliver life-changing experiences through intentional and impactful programming,” said Peyton Tune, the President and CEO of YMCA of Snohomish County in a news release.

Because of its historical and ecological significance to the area, SPU staff say they have worked closely with county, state, and federal agencies on conservation and preservation concerns such as the endangered Golden Paintbrush plant, Crockett Lake ecology, and landscape views and trails.

Kim Sawers, Special Assistant to the President for Property Transactions, said the SPU Board of Trustees has been evaluating the best use of the property since the 1980s and is grateful that the new owner understands its historical significance.

“We are thankful to find that partner and ideal steward in the YMCA of Snohomish County, an organization that will honor the beauty of the property, invest in improvements, and carry forward a nonprofit retreat and camp that serves youth and the community.”

Camp Casey was a military fort built in 1890 to guard the entrance to Puget Sound and the naval shipyard in Bremerton. It was named in honor of Brigadier General Thomas Lincoln Casey, the last U.S. Army chief of engineers.

It was decommissioned in the 1950s and SPU purchased the parade field and part of the property where the troops were housed. The university renovated the buildings to be used for classes and retreats.

In 2000, SPU later purchased the Fort Casey Inn, a row of ten cottages built for U.S. Army officers next to the camp, which are available to rent year-round.

The YMCA will take over operations of the 75-acre waterfront property starting January 1, 2025.

Registration for youth overnight camp will open in early November.

