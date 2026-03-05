‘Came out of nowhere’: Teen driver arrested for DUI after crashing into a car in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old suspected of driving under the influence and crashing into another car.

It happened in Bremerton on Northeast McWilliams Road around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a two-car collision in unincorporated Bremerton.



Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1290 block of NE McWilliams Rd around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4th. 🧵1/3 pic.twitter.com/7YBQK9vOKD — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) March 5, 2026

A woman told deputies she was pulling out of an apartment complex when she was suddenly hit by a white BMW that appeared to ‘come out of nowhere.’

Deputies spoke with the BMW’s driver as he was being treated by EMTs and said he smelled like alcohol.

The teen voluntarily submitted to a field sobriety test, which he failed.

His blood alcohol concentration was later measured at .09.

It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to drive with a BAC of 0.02% or higher

©2026 Cox Media Group